Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

68-year-old dead after rural road crash near Stavely

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 9:58 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An afternoon crash on a rural road on Monday left one person dead.

Claresholm RCMP say around 2:45 p.m. Monday, two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Township Road 142 and Range Road 262, east of Stavely.

Mounties say a Mazda pickup truck and a Dodge journey SUV collided.

OTHER LOCAL NEWS: RCMP investigate burned-down church in northern Alberta

The 68-year-old driver of the truck from Stavely, Alta., was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the three people in the SUV was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other two were treated by EMS and released at the scene.

Stavely Fire Department and M.D. of Willowcreek Peace Officers assisted with the call.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash. Police are investigating with the assistance of the K Division collision analyst.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagClaresholm RCMP tagRange Road 262 tag68 year old dead tagrural road crash tagStavely crash tagTownship Road 142 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers