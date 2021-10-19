68-year-old dead after rural road crash near Stavely

Send this page to someone via email

An afternoon crash on a rural road on Monday left one person dead.

Claresholm RCMP say around 2:45 p.m. Monday, two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Township Road 142 and Range Road 262, east of Stavely.

Mounties say a Mazda pickup truck and a Dodge journey SUV collided.

The 68-year-old driver of the truck from Stavely, Alta., was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the three people in the SUV was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other two were treated by EMS and released at the scene.

Stavely Fire Department and M.D. of Willowcreek Peace Officers assisted with the call.

Police say alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash. Police are investigating with the assistance of the K Division collision analyst.