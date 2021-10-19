Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

NHL suspends Evander Kane for 21 games over COVID-19 vaccination status

By Josh Dubow The Associated Press
Posted October 19, 2021 8:29 am
Click to play video: 'National COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel coming in weeks: Blair' National COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel coming in weeks: Blair
WATCH: National COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel coming in weeks: Blair.

The NHL has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

The league on Monday announced the suspension without pay and said Kane will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30 at New Jersey. Kane will forfeit about US$1.68 million of his US$7 million salary for this season with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The league also announced that a concurrent investigation into allegations of sexual and physical abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, Anna, could not be substantiated.

“I would like to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization, and all Sharks fans for violating the NHL COVID protocols,” Kane said in a statement. “I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take responsibility for. During my suspension, I will continue to participate in counseling to help me make better decisions in the future. When my suspension is over, I plan to return to the ice with great effort, determination, and love for the game of hockey.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Sharks’ Kane denies game fixing allegations from wife

The Sharks have not said what Kane’s status will be after the investigations. Kane had not been around the team since the start of training camp while these investigations were ongoing in an agreement between him and the team.

“While we are encouraged by Evander’s commitment to moving forward, we are extremely disappointed by his disregard for the health and safety protocols put in place by the NHL and the NHLPA,” the team said in a statement. “We will not be commenting further on Evander’s status prior to the conclusion of the NHL’s mandated suspension.”

Kane had previously been cleared by the NHL in an investigation into allegations made by Anna Kane that he bet on hockey games, including some against the Sharks.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers fans enter Rogers Place for 1st time amid new COVID-19 protocols' Edmonton Oilers fans enter Rogers Place for 1st time amid new COVID-19 protocols
Edmonton Oilers fans enter Rogers Place for 1st time amid new COVID-19 protocols – Sep 28, 2021

But the league did determine that Kane violated the COVID-19 protocols. A person familiar with the investigation said earlier this month that the league was looking into allegations that Kane submitted a fake vaccination card. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details weren’t made public.

Story continues below advertisement

Using a fake vaccination card is illegal in both the United States and Canada, as well as against NHL rules.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets Captain Blake Wheeler goes into NHL’s COVID-19 Protocols

Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week that only four players on active rosters hadn’t been vaccinated.

Kane, 30, is three seasons into a $49 million, seven-year contract. He’s with his third organization after being drafted by and debuting with Atlanta/Winnipeg and a stint in Buffalo.

Last season, he had 22 goals and 27 assists in 56 games.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagNHL tagSan Jose Sharks tagEvander Kane tagNHL COVID-19 tagEvander Kane COVID tagEvander Kane COVID protocols tagEvander Kane COVID-19 tagEvander Kane suspended tagEvander Kane suspension tagWhat did Evander Kane do tagWhy is Evander Kane suspended tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers