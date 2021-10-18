Parking tickets coming back to residential streets in Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg says it’s bringing back enforcement of time limits on residential streets.
That means drivers can expect to find a parking ticket on any vehicles parked longer than the street’s posted time restrictions next month.
As part of the city’s response to COVID-19, enforcement of time limits on all residential streets, except those around Deer Lodge Centre in St. James, have been relaxed since March 2020.
But that changes starting Nov. 1, the city now says, with drivers once again requiring a residential parking permit to park longer than the posted time.
The city says anyone who paid for a permit between March 28, 2020 and Oct. 31, 2021 can apply for a prorated rebate or a prorated credit through the city’s website or by contacting 311.
Meanwhile, the city says one-hour complimentary parking at all metered spots throughout Winnipeg, and temporary 15-minute loading zones in various locations throughout the downtown and Exchange District will continue until Dec. 31.
