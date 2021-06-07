Winnipeg finances to take another pandemic-related hit

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the City of Winnipeg’s finances.

According to a financial status and forecast report issued by the city Monday, the municipal coffers are currently projected to take a $12.7-million hit this year — but that number could potentially change depending on how the rest of 2021 shapes up.

The city had budgeted $61.2 million in anticipation of pandemic impacts, but the report estimates an additional $26.9 million in further COVID-19 financial impacts.

“The City had adjusted its 2021 budget update in anticipation of ongoing challenges related to the pandemic, however the prolonged state of COVID-19 in our community is causing even greater impacts to the budget,” said finance committee chair Coun. Scott Gillingham (St. James).

“It will be important for the City to maintain prudent fiscal management throughout 2021 as we continue to address COVID-19.”

Among the areas impacted is Winnipeg Transit, which continues to suffer a huge deficit — almost $14 million — due to lower-than-average ridership.

