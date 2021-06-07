Menu

Canada

New Winnipeg parking signs aim to make finding a spot easier than ever

By Juliana Vannucci Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 4:46 pm
A look at the new parking signs (right) that will be popping up in Winnipeg's Exchange District as part of a pilot program by the city.
A look at the new parking signs (right) that will be popping up in Winnipeg's Exchange District as part of a pilot program by the city. City of Winnipeg / Provided

The City of Winnipeg is launching a new pilot in the Exchange District to make it easier for drivers to read parking signage.

The new signs will be installed this week on existing signposts on Bannatyne Avenue, King Street and Arthur Street.

“This pilot will help reduce confusion around parking in order to make it easier for those arriving by car to patronize local businesses in our historic Exchange District,” says Matt Allard, chairperson of the standing policy committee on infrastructure renewal and public works.

Winnipeg finances to take another pandemic-related hit

The new guides feature an easy-to-read, colour-coded timetable that outlines all parking rules and regulations for the surrounding areas.

“These new guides, which incorporate universal design standards, will help address this challenge and communicate the parking requirements more clearly,” says Vivian Santos, councillor for Point Douglas.

During the first phase of the pilot, the parking guides will be placed alongside the existing regulatory signage.

If the project goes forward, a potential second phase would consist of replacing the existing signage with the new designs.

The city is asking for Winnipeggers’ opinions on the project to see whether or not the public thinks the new signs are more effective.

To give feedback, you can scan the QR code beneath the parking guide or contact 311.

