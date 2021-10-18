Menu

Crime

Bomb threat emails sent to tech businesses in Kitchener and Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 3:46 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating bomb threats that were made on Sunday to tech businesses in Kitchener and Waterloo.

They say officers were initially called to a business near Conestoga Road and King Street North in Waterloo at around 11:45 a.m. after a bomb threat was reported.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate weekend shooting in downtown Kitchener

About 90 minutes later, officers went to a second business at Homer Watson Boulevard and Hanson Avenue in Kitchener for a similar call.

Police say both businesses received emails “with threatening messages indicating an explosive would be detonated if they did not comply with demands.“

Read more: Woodstock man arrested after drunk driver plows into parked car in Cambridge

Story continues below advertisement

Both businesses were searched but police say officers failed to find any evidence of explosives at either of them.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and are asking any businesses that may have received a similar email to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

