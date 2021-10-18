Woodstock man arrested after drunk driver plows into parked car in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police were busy in Cambridge over the weekend as they say five different impaired arrests were made in the city.

In a more notable incident, police say officers were called to Shepherd Avenue and Queen Street West after a collision was reported on Saturday, a few minutes before midnight.

They say the officer’s investigation discovered that a car was travelling at speeds as high as 120 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone before it collided with a parked car.

Police say the parked car was launched off the road and into someone’s fence.

They say a 35-year-old man from Woodstock is facing multiple charges, including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failure to remain at the scene of a collision and possession of suspected cocaine.

Police say they arrested four other drivers in Cambridge over the weekend and charged three with alcohol-related offences while a fourth is facing drug-related charges.