Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woodstock man arrested after drunk driver plows into parked car in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 12:36 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police were busy in Cambridge over the weekend as they say five different impaired arrests were made in the city.

In a more notable incident, police say officers were called to Shepherd Avenue and Queen Street West after a collision was reported on Saturday, a few minutes before midnight.

Read more: Cambridge, Ont. man arrested following child pornography investigation

They say the officer’s investigation discovered that a car was travelling at speeds as high as 120 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone before it collided with a parked car.

Police say the parked car was launched off the road and into someone’s fence.

Read more: Rocks with antivax messaging thrown through windows of 2 small businesses in Cambridge

Story continues below advertisement

They say a 35-year-old man from Woodstock is facing multiple charges, including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failure to remain at the scene of a collision and possession of suspected cocaine.

Police say they arrested four other drivers in Cambridge over the weekend and charged three with alcohol-related offences while a fourth is facing drug-related charges.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagWoodstock news tagQueen Street Cambridge tagCambridge drunk driver tagShepherd Avenue Cambridge tagWoodstock man arrested tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers