Guelph police arrest 2nd teenager in child pornography investigation

Guelph police say a second teenager has been arrested after explicit photos of his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend were shared online.
Last week, police announced they had arrested a 14-year-old girl and charged her with child pornography-related offences.
It came after the mother of a 14-year-old boy called the police to report that photos of her son had been posted online through a popular social media site, police said.
“Investigation revealed the boy’s former girlfriend sent images and a video to her current boyfriend who posted them on social media,” police said.
On Monday, police announced the boyfriend had been arrested the previous day and charged with possessing child pornography and distributing child pornography.
He will appear in court on Dec. 1.
It’s not the only child pornography investigation in Guelph recently that involved a teenaged suspect.
In an unrelated case, police announced on Oct. 13 that a 15-year-old boy was arrested after they carried out a search warrant at a downtown address.
He is charged with possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and accessing child pornography.
