Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police arrest 2nd teenager in child pornography investigation

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 11:07 am
Click to play video: 'Mother and daughter working to empower young girls' Mother and daughter working to empower young girls
After being bullied both online and in school, Kyree Duffus, with help from her mother, co-founded Girl Gang Strong, an online community teaching girls between nine and 14 how to invest in yourself, love yourself, and be confident and strong – May 25, 2021

Guelph police say a second teenager has been arrested after explicit photos of his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend were shared online.

Last week, police announced they had arrested a 14-year-old girl and charged her with child pornography-related offences.

Read more: Another Guelph teenager charged with child pornography offences

It came after the mother of a 14-year-old boy called the police to report that photos of her son had been posted online through a popular social media site, police said.

“Investigation revealed the boy’s former girlfriend sent images and a video to her current boyfriend who posted them on social media,” police said.

On Monday, police announced the boyfriend had been arrested the previous day and charged with possessing child pornography and distributing child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

He will appear in court on Dec. 1.

Click to play video: 'Ask the Expert: Protecting your kids from online predators' Ask the Expert: Protecting your kids from online predators
Ask the Expert: Protecting your kids from online predators – Jul 19, 2021

It’s not the only child pornography investigation in Guelph recently that involved a teenaged suspect.

Read more: Guelph police arrest teenager in child porn investigation

In an unrelated case, police announced on Oct. 13 that a 15-year-old boy was arrested after they carried out a search warrant at a downtown address.

He is charged with possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph Police tagChild Pornography tagGuelph News tagGuelph crime tagChild Porn tagchild pornography charges tagChild porn charges tagchild pornography arrest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers