Canada

OPP investigate fatal crash on Wolfe Island

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 10:22 am
A 57-year-old from New York died after a vehicle rolled over several times on Wolfe Island over the weekend, OPP say. The cause of the crash is still unknown. View image in full screen
A 57-year-old from New York died after a vehicle rolled over several times on Wolfe Island over the weekend, OPP say. The cause of the crash is still unknown. Global News

An American died in a Wolfe Island rollover this past weekend, according to the OPP.

Police say a vehicle travelling on Road 96 rolled over several times, eventually coming to a stop in a farmer’s field Saturday night.

Read more: 2 dead in multi-transport-truck collision in Kingston, police say

The driver, a 57-year-old from Liverpool, N.Y., was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

OPP are still looking into the cause of the crash.

