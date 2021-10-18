OPP investigate fatal crash on Wolfe Island

Send this page to someone via email

An American died in a Wolfe Island rollover this past weekend, according to the OPP.

Police say a vehicle travelling on Road 96 rolled over several times, eventually coming to a stop in a farmer’s field Saturday night.

The driver, a 57-year-old from Liverpool, N.Y., was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

OPP are still looking into the cause of the crash.