Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 401 westbound lanes closed at Gardiners Road following crash

By Megan King Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 8:18 am
A collision early Wednesday morning has left the westbound 401 closed for over five hours. View image in full screen
A collision early Wednesday morning has left the westbound 401 closed for over five hours. Megan King / CKWS TV

An early morning collision on the westbound Highway 401 forced the closure of the Gardiners Road entrance after a serious collision between multiple vehicles.

OPP first put out a tweet regarding the collision just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning informing the public of the closure.

Story continues below advertisement

Kingston police say they helped OPP officers divert traffic, but have no knowledge of injuries or further details. They did, however, confirm that this is a serious collision and traffic is being re-routed.

Read more: Ontario reports 535 COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Traffic continues to be diverted off of the highway at the westbound Gardiners exit and the entrance remains closed.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCollision tagTraffic tagKingston Police tagFatal tagHwy 401 tagGardiners Rd. tagWB tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers