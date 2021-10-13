Highway 401 westbound lanes closed at Gardiners Road following crash

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning collision on the westbound Highway 401 forced the closure of the Gardiners Road entrance after a serious collision between multiple vehicles.

OPP first put out a tweet regarding the collision just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning informing the public of the closure.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB between Hwy 38 and County Rd 6 #Kingston – WB lanes closed due to collision. ^kw — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) October 13, 2021

Kingston police say they helped OPP officers divert traffic, but have no knowledge of injuries or further details. They did, however, confirm that this is a serious collision and traffic is being re-routed.

Traffic continues to be diverted off of the highway at the westbound Gardiners exit and the entrance remains closed.