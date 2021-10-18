Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with 2 counts of assaulting an officer: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 10:18 am
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 42-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer following an arrest downtown early Saturday.

Officers were at an address on Carden Street just after 2 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Read more: Woman arrested after cigarette flicked at Guelph police officer

Police said in a news release that a woman had been assaulted and had her cellphone smashed. Officers arrested a man, but while being escorted to a cruiser, police said he spat in the face of one of the officers.

He was then taken to Guelph General Hospital for medical treatment, and while there, police said he kneed a second officer in the face.

Neither officer sustained serious injuries, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The service added that the suspect is also bound by several court orders, including house arrest in Fergus and a 24-hour curfew.

Click to play video: '15-year-old girl charged with 1st-degree murder after 16-year-old boy shot in east-end Toronto' 15-year-old girl charged with 1st-degree murder after 16-year-old boy shot in east-end Toronto
15-year-old girl charged with 1st-degree murder after 16-year-old boy shot in east-end Toronto

The accused has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer, mischief, three counts of failing to comply with a release order and breaching probation.

He remains in custody with a bail hearing scheduled for Friday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagGuelph Police tagGuelph News tagGuelph crime tagdowntown guelph tagdowntown guelph crime tagAssaulting a Police Officer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers