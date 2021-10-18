Man charged with 2 counts of assaulting an officer: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 42-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer following an arrest downtown early Saturday.

Officers were at an address on Carden Street just after 2 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Read more: Woman arrested after cigarette flicked at Guelph police officer

Police said in a news release that a woman had been assaulted and had her cellphone smashed. Officers arrested a man, but while being escorted to a cruiser, police said he spat in the face of one of the officers.

He was then taken to Guelph General Hospital for medical treatment, and while there, police said he kneed a second officer in the face.

Neither officer sustained serious injuries, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The service added that the suspect is also bound by several court orders, including house arrest in Fergus and a 24-hour curfew.

0:41 15-year-old girl charged with 1st-degree murder after 16-year-old boy shot in east-end Toronto 15-year-old girl charged with 1st-degree murder after 16-year-old boy shot in east-end Toronto

The accused has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer, mischief, three counts of failing to comply with a release order and breaching probation.

He remains in custody with a bail hearing scheduled for Friday.