Woman arrested after cigarette flicked at Guelph police officer

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say a 39-year-old woman has been arrested after an officer had a lit cigarette flicked in his face on Sunday morning.

Officers were in the area of Edinburgh Road and June Avenue investigating a report of someone stealing a bicycle.

In a news release, police said they stopped a woman just after 9 a.m. who matched the description of a suspect.

While speaking with the woman, police said she flicked her lit cigarette directly at an officer, hitting him in the face.

The officer was not injured.

The woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer. She will make a court appearance on Feb. 4.

Story continues below advertisement

2:21 Body found, man charged in connection to murder of Markham couple Body found, man charged in connection to murder of Markham couple – Oct 1, 2021