Crime

Woman arrested after cigarette flicked at Guelph police officer

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 11:08 am
Guelph police have arrested a 39-year-old woman. View image in full screen
Guelph police have arrested a 39-year-old woman. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 39-year-old woman has been arrested after an officer had a lit cigarette flicked in his face on Sunday morning.

Officers were in the area of Edinburgh Road and June Avenue investigating a report of someone stealing a bicycle.

Read more: Police arrest 2nd Cambridge man in connection with gun-related incident in Preston

In a news release, police said they stopped a woman just after 9 a.m. who matched the description of a suspect.

While speaking with the woman, police said she flicked her lit cigarette directly at an officer, hitting him in the face.

The officer was not injured.

The woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer. She will make a court appearance on Feb. 4.

