Liz Murray to speak at Mission Services of London banquet in November

Send this page to someone via email

A woman whose journey from childhood homelessness to studying at Harvard University will be the keynote speaker at a virtual banquet event in London, Ont.

Liz Murray will join Mission Services of London, a non-profit that offers support for those experiencing homelessness, at its Hope Banquet & Silent Auction on Thursday, Nov. 25.

Speaking with 980 CFPL’s Devon Peacock, Murray shared her experience of experiencing homelessness while growing up in Bronx, New York.

Born to poor and drug-addicted parents, Murray became homeless at the age of 15 after her mother died of AIDS and her father moved to an emergency shelter.

“I felt like I wasn’t going to make it,” she said. “When I thought about my life in front of me, how I’m going to rise up to anything … it was so overwhelming.”

Story continues below advertisement

With the support of the community, Murray began attending high school and graduated in two years despite her late start and lack of a stable home.

Murray says it was during these difficult times that she found herself wanting to help others.

“I went to high school while I was homeless, (I) received dental care, hot meals, counselling … I was helped so much in my journey that at some point, it clicked for me,” she explained. “I quickly came to realize that a lot of people were also struggling.”

Murray was awarded a scholarship and was accepted into Harvard University.

“Eventually, as I was able to change my circumstances with that help, I went on to start a non-profit (and) began volunteering (so) that I could help (others),” she said.

Proceeds from the 2021 Hope Banquet & Silent Auction will help fund clothing, hygiene and household items to adults and children in need.

According to a release by Mission Services of London, its “Emergency Voucher” program offered $74,000 worth of goods to 1,886 people in 2020-2021.

Story continues below advertisement

Murray is encouraging people to help out whenever they can.

“You don’t have to ‘wait until.’ You have something right now of value,” she said.

Read more: Mission Services of London ups goal for 2018 Scan Away Hunger campaign

“I like to ask people to think about the courage it takes for someone experiencing homelessness to knock on the door, asking for service,” Murray continued. “It’s very hard. It’s very vulnerable.

“The problem may be huge, but your job is not to fix the entire problem. It’s to do what you can with what you have.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The problem may be huge, but your job is not to fix the entire problem. It's to do what you can with what you have."

Tickets for the 2021 Hope Banquet & Silent Auction is available online. The event will be held virtually.

Advertisement