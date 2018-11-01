Canada
Mission Services of London ups goal for 2018 Scan Away Hunger campaign

By Staff 980 CFPL

You might be asked to spare $3 for Mission Services of London the next time you buy groceries.

The organization kicked off its Scan Away Hunger campaign on Thursday.

“Last year our goal was $110,000 and we exceeded that by about $12,000,” spokesperson Rachel Ganzewinel told 980 CFPL.

“We raised our goal this year to $115,000 and that’s for the entirety from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 and that will provide about 37,000 meals.”

Twenty grocery stores across the city will be accepting donations of $3.11, which is the cost of feeding one meal to one person.

“We serve about 200,000 meals a year through our services. We have a kitchen at Men’s Mission as well as at Rotholme [Women’s & Family Shelter].”

More information can be found on the Mission Services’ website.

