Perdita Felicien to speak at Mission Services of London banquet: ‘I am living proof that shelters work’

The Mission Services of London will feature a world-class keynote speaker during its fall banquet and silent auction on Thursday.

Former world champion hurdler and two-time Olympian Perdita Felicien will be on hand to lead the charity event that will raise funds for the Rotholme Family Shelter. The shelter is a branch of Mission Services that offers shelter, nourishment, counselling and other support services for families in need.

Felicien is no stranger to Mission Services of London, having recently helped out with the organization’s annual Fill Up the Bus event.

The two-time Olympian credits a women’s shelter in Durham region for helping her family get on their feet, a story that Felicien plans to share during Thursday’s banquet.

Felicien told Global News that her history has inspired her to always provide a better future for her five-month old daughter, Nova.

“She won’t have to stay in an emergency shelter. When she opens up our fridge, there is food in the fridge,” Felicien said.

“Each one of us in life has the opportunity to make an impact… they can be super big in public, but sometimes they can be really small in private.”

Felicien’s goodwill stretches far beyond her own daughter.

The message she hopes to convey during Thursday’s banquet is one of a shared hurdle that requires all hands on deck to over come.

“Every single person in our community has a responsibility to make sure the people around us, whether we know them or not, have a chance,” Felicien said.

