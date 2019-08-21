Londoners support Mission Services London’s second annual Fill Up the Bus event

“Every little bit helps.”

That’s what Rachel Ganzewinkel, Communications and PR Coordinator for Mission Services of London wants everyone to know, as they host their second annual Fill Up the Bus collection.

Mission Services is working with volunteers and world champion hurdler and two-time Olympian Perdita Felicien to collect backpacks, school supplies, and non-perishable snacks for kids heading back to school.

The Fill Up the Bus event by Mission Services outside the Mission Store is filling up fast #londonontario #backtoschool @AM980News pic.twitter.com/y0vIKfCOe2 — Sawyer Bogdan (@sleebogdan) August 21, 2019

All the donations will be going to help kids and teens, from kindergarten to grade 12, access services at Rotholme Women’s and Family Shelter throughout the year.

“For those experiencing homelessness, for those families who already have very limited budgets, any extra bit helps those children start the school year off on the right foot feeling prepared and ready to succeed,” said Ganzewinkel.

Felicien said sometimes there can be a stigma associated with those who need help and parents can feel guilty for not being able to do more.

“I was a child that grew up needing social services,” said Felicien. “My mother and sister spent a few months at a women’s shelter.”

She added she never forgot that experience and the impact it had, shaping her as she grew up.

“Missions Services London is doing great work because they are filling a gap, they are filling a need so that a child does not have to go to school and feel like they are lacking or without,” said Felicien.

Felicien will also be the keynote speaker at Mission Services Fall Banquet and Silent Auction.

Those who missed the collection can still bring donations to the Mission Store on 797 York Street.