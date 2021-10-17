Southern Sask., Montana groups partner to create cross-border tours

Send this page to someone via email

A South Saskatchewan group has partnered with Missouri River Country in Montana to organize cross-border tours.

South Saskatchewan Ready has been created to come up with strategies and plans to mitigate the negative economic impacts of transitioning away from coal.

The federal government has committed to ceasing operations at most coal plants by 2030.

Tourism is one of the industries the group is looking at to drive economic activity.

Sean Wallace, managing director of South Saskatchewan Ready, said the idea came about after he recalled living in New Brunswick, close to the border.

“We know that provincial governments oftentimes have agreements with some of our southern cousins. We know the federal government has agreements with other countries in terms of trade and economic development,” Wallace said.

“So we basically said, ‘well you know what, I don’t think there’s a reason why we couldn’t explore doing an agreement with some folks that we’re very close with in the Montana border to develop some tourism products.'”

Wallace said the partnership is a way to better access the American market and vice versa.

This week’s announcement that the land border will open for non-essential travel on Nov. 8 is welcome news to both groups.

Wallace said the groups plan to create itineraries that incorporate attractions in each community.

“We want to basically do itineraries that have a good flow that we can visit every community within both regions and not do a whole lot of backtracking,” Wallace said.

There will be eight counties included in Montana and nine communities in Saskatchewan; Bengough, Coronach, Rockglen, Willow Bunch, RM of Bengough, RM of Happy Valley, RM of Hart Butte, RM of Poplar Valley, and RM of Willow Bunch.

“Attractions in each community will be a part of the itinerary, no one’s going to be left out,” Wallace said.

“This is a valuable partnership for both South Saskatchewan Ready and Montana’s Missouri River Country. We look forward to increasing tourism and the economic impact that it will have on our regions,” said Carla Hunsley of Montana’s Missouri River Country.

Wallace thanked Tourism Saskatchewan, as well as the federal and provincial governments for their support and financial assistance throughout the group’s mission to transition from the coal industry.

Itineraries will available in May on the South Saskatchewan Ready website and Montana’s Missouri River Country website.