Sask. drivers reminded to ‘be cautious’ of active wildlife through fall season

With fall settling in, many people are heading out of the city for a getaway, prompting a warning about wildlife collisions.

SGI along with the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation (SWF) is reminding drivers to be extra alert on highways and to give wildlife a break. Animals are more active in the fall during their mating season.

Collisions with deer are the most common on roadways in the province, while crashes involving moose and other smaller animals occur less frequently.

A spokesperson with the SWF said animals aren’t paying attention when it’s time to cross a busy highway or intersection.

“Extra precaution should always be taken around high-risk areas that are identified by wildlife crossing signs,” said Darrell Crabbe SWF executive director. “We can greatly reduce potential collisions, injuries, and deaths through additional caution and awareness during this time of the year.”

SGI said over the last five years there has been an average of 367 motorist injuries and one death from collisions with animals.

“Reducing your speed provides more reaction time and it reduces the chance any collision will happen and the severity of the collision,” SGI media relations manager Tyler McMurchy told Global News.

“If you do find you are in a situation where a collision is unavoidable, let up on your break just before you collide which raises the front end of your vehicle, which can prevent the animal from coming through the windshield.”

According to SGI, wildlife collisions result in $83.1-million in insurance claims, with deer accounting for $80.3 million of that sum in Saskatchewan alone.

