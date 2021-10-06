Dwain Lingenfelter appointed to Canadian Wildlife Foundation Board

Send this page to someone via email

Shaunavon, Sask., resident Dwain Lingenfelter has been added to the Canadian Wildlife Foundation’s board of trustees.

The foundation, an arm of the Canadian Wildlife Federation, is a national not-for-profit charitable foundation dedicated to supporting the programs, projects and initiatives of the Canadian Wildlife Federation through special events, sponsorships, donations and major gifts.

The Foundation also manages a number of endowments targeted at conservation education and research taking place across the country.

The board of trustees, which is made up of about a dozen members from across the country, govern what the foundation does and how it operates.

“I’m involved with the foundation board and I’m helping advise them with fundraising and other projects,” Lingenfelter said.

One of those initiatives is an upcoming art project that is being created by well-known artist, and Shaunavon native, Dwayne Harty.

The Canadian Wildlife Federation has a special interest in southwest Saskatchewan because of the grasslands.

“Saving our last remaining temperate grasslands can help tackle climate change and biodiversity loss in Canada,” explained CWF corporate development officer Dave Hilary.

“Protecting, managing and restoring these iconic Canadian landscapes is one of the most promising types of natural climate solutions.

“Canada has some of the largest intact areas of grasslands that could be protected to help keep carbon in the ground and many areas that could be restored to help put more carbon in the ground,” he added.

“This is an opportunity that we can’t afford to pass up, and it is a climate solution that would have huge benefits for wildlife.”

The Canadian Wildlife Federation’s mission is to conserve and inspire the conservation of Canada’s wildlife and habitats for the use and enjoyment of all.

It conducts its activities through a cooperative approach — working with people, corporations, non-government organizations, and governments to inspire collaboration in achieving wildlife conservation.

They use the best available science-based information to develop their policies, programs and communications. CWF prides itself in being accountable and transparent in fulfilling their mission.

The Canadian Wildlife Federation believes in conserving Canada’s wildlife and encourages the wise use of Canada’s natural resources. They believe in living sustainably for future generations.

Since their inception in 1962, they have worked diligently to foster this Canadian way of life. They deliver programs that encourage people to experience the great outdoors, learn about the wonders of nature and the trials it faces.

They also challenge government and industry to improve legislation and practices that negatively impact wildlife and habitat. They also conduct and sponsor scientific research to help better understand how we may help wildlife.

Linfenfelter enjoyed a career as a distinguished politician and former Shaunavon MLA, and held many cabinet posts, including the job of deputy premier in the NDP provincial government. He later became NDP leader.

He also has an extensive resume in the business community and has served on a number of boards and foundations over the years, several connected to conservation efforts, including the board of Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Dwain and Rubiela Lingenfelter and their five children manage their successful farm, CypressView Land, at Shaunavon, and a number of other communities in Saskatchewan and in Montana.

