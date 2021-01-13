Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Environmental group concerned about native grasslands in southern Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2021 1:26 pm
Click to play video 'Conservationists concerned after Alberta government sells ‘untouched’ Crown land' Conservationists concerned after Alberta government sells ‘untouched’ Crown land
WATCH (March 31, 2020): Several conservation groups are outraged after the Alberta government auctioned off a parcel of untouched Crown land near Taber on Tuesday. Emily Olsen reports – Mar 31, 2020

An environmental group in Alberta says it is opposed to the proposed sale of oil and natural gas rights in the Milk River Natural Area and others with native grasslands.

The United Conservative government is holding an auction, which closes at noon Wednesday.

The Alberta Wilderness Association says in a letter to the province that it has long been interested in the conservation of native grasslands.

Trending Stories

The letter says that less than half of native cover remains in Alberta’s Grasslands Natural Region and it is highly fragmented.

Read more: NCC wants thousands of hectares of native Saskatchewan prairie grasslands protected

The group is concerned about development within the Milk River Natural Area because it contains grasslands that are home to threatened populations of swift fox and the greater short-horned lizard.

Story continues below advertisement

It also says it’s concerned about a number of proposed leases, particularly in parcels with endangered northern fescue grasslands.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsAlberta GovernmentOil and Gassouthern albertaAlberta EnvironmentAlberta UCPUnited ConservativesAlberta Wilderness AssociationAlberta auctionnative grasslandsMilk River Natural Areaoil and natural gas rights
Flyers
More weekly flyers