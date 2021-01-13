Environmental group concerned about native grasslands in southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

An environmental group in Alberta says it is opposed to the proposed sale of oil and natural gas rights in the Milk River Natural Area and others with native grasslands.

The United Conservative government is holding an auction, which closes at noon Wednesday.

The Alberta Wilderness Association says in a letter to the province that it has long been interested in the conservation of native grasslands.

The letter says that less than half of native cover remains in Alberta’s Grasslands Natural Region and it is highly fragmented.

Read more: NCC wants thousands of hectares of native Saskatchewan prairie grasslands protected

The group is concerned about development within the Milk River Natural Area because it contains grasslands that are home to threatened populations of swift fox and the greater short-horned lizard.

Story continues below advertisement

It also says it’s concerned about a number of proposed leases, particularly in parcels with endangered northern fescue grasslands.