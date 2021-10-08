Former staff members at Halifax-area doggy daycare allege animal mistreatment

Several weeks ago, after only three shifts of working at the popular doggy daycare and overnight kennel boarding company Camp Bow Wow, Mercedes Spencer said she had seen enough and decided to quit her job.

In an interview, Spencer claimed the owners of Camp Bow Wow would instruct employees to yell at the dogs and do whatever they could to stop them from barking. She said she witnessed owners kicking the side of their fence, grabbing the dogs hard by their collars and scruff of their necks and putting them in a kennel for hours without water.

Spencer alleges there are too many dogs for employees to control, as many as 100 or more a day.

In one case, she claimed a greyhound had a seizure while in a kennel, and nobody noticed until she found the animal shaking and covered in feces and urine.

She recently took to her personal Facebook page to talk about her reasons for quitting. The post has since garnered more than 1,500 shares.

“I put my experience of why I quit the job just for friends and family to see cause they knew how much I wanted to work there,” she said.

Spencer said she got an email from the company’s owner calling her accusations “groundless” and said she would be hearing from their lawyers.

Her post sparked a virtual support group with more than 30 Camp Bow Wow employees who say they had similar experiences.

One of them is Paula Ritchot, who worked at the company for five years.

“A lot of trauma and anxiety has come about again after seeing all these posts and it’s just a good, safe place for us to share our experiences and be supportive for one another,” said Ritchot.

She said a lot of dogs who came in didn’t “want to be there” and staff were pressured to force dogs into the play area so their owners could see them apparently having a good time on camera.

“It’s pretty sad because a lot — probably a third of the dogs there — don’t want to be there, and we’re dishonest with the clients because we have been pressured by management,” she said. “I do feel terrible about it every day.”

Another former employee, Niena Reed, told Global News that she broke down crying every single day of the two years she worked there and still has nightmares.

“It was horrific. I get bad anxiety now. It’s not a good place,” she said as her voice trembled.

Reed said the owners would often take on aggressive dogs that the employees were unable to control. She said staff were not properly trained to be working with aggressive animals.

Ritchot also said that she never received any proper training or any type of pet First Aid, as claimed on the company website.

Naomi Howe is a former employee of one year who also felt the need to speak about her experience working at Camp Bow Wow.

She alleges one of the owners would spray dogs with citronella or water bottles. And if that didn’t work, the dog would be put in a kennel for hours, she said.

Howe said upon reading other stories of alleged abuse, she had an anxiety attack.

“I just feel so sick for all the dogs and dog owners that are now just finding out.”

Company response

Global News reached out to Camp Bow Wow for comment on the allegations, but were referred to SPM Communications, which speaks for Camp Bow Wow.

“Camp Bow Wow Dartmouth has provided high quality care and peace of mind for thousands of pet parents and their dogs over the past 14 years,” said spokesperson Mark Jezek.

“As dog lovers, the health, safety and well-being of our Campers are of utmost importance to us, and we would not be in business today if the allegations of this former employee were true. We stand by our team and the excellent care they provide to our Campers, and we appreciate the trust the community has placed in us for 14 years.”

After resigning from Camp Bow Wow, Mercedes Spencer filed a complaint with the SPCA and an online petition was started calling for the SPCA to investigate the company.

In a statement, SPCA chief enforcement officer Jo-Anne Landsburg said the SPCA was “aware of concerns that have been brought forward and would recommend for anyone that may have witnessed any wrongdoing at the facility to contact the SPCA directly.”

