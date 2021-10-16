Friday night shooting leaves one man in hospital: Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

A Friday night shooting on Theresa Crescent, just off of Kirkpatrick and Division streets, has left a 28-year-old man in hospital.

Police say a firearm was discharged at a car around 8 p.m. Friday night, resulting in non-lethal injuries to a local man.

“So there was a 28-year-old local male victim who was inside a vehicle. A discharge of a firearm did occur, and it did strike him,” says Sgt. Steve Koopman. “It was a non-lethal injury, it was just non-life-threatening. He was obviously taken to hospital, and at that point, any known suspect or suspects have fled the area.”

Police presence seen along Theresa Crescent. Forensics also on scene. Awaiting info from Kingston Police #ygk pic.twitter.com/GANU1sowHi — L.M (@LadnaM_) October 16, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to conduct their investigation and say they will be releasing further information once they have clarity on a few points.