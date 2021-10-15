Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man taken to trauma centre after shooting in Toronto’s west end

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 11:36 pm
Toronto Police are investigation a shooting in Etobicoke Friday evening. View image in full screen
Toronto Police are investigation a shooting in Etobicoke Friday evening. Andrew Colins / Global News

Toronto police are investigating a shooting near Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

Emergency crews were called to a building in the area just before 10:30 p.m. Friday evening.

In a tweet, police said gun shots were heard and there were reports that a man had been shot. They indicated that the man’s injuries were very serious.

Read more: Man shot dead after suspect driving stolen vehicle crashes into work site, Toronto police allege

Toronto paramedics told Global News that a man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Read more: ‘It’s just not fair’: Daughter of couple killed in crash near Toronto’s High Park speaks out

Story continues below advertisement

Officers have closed the area of the building as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto shooting tagToronto police investigation tagShooting Investigation tagEtobicoke shooting tagShooting Investigation Etobicoke tagToronto Police Etobicoke tagWillowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue West. tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers