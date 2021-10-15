Man taken to trauma centre after shooting in Toronto’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating a shooting near Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

Emergency crews were called to a building in the area just before 10:30 p.m. Friday evening.

In a tweet, police said gun shots were heard and there were reports that a man had been shot. They indicated that the man’s injuries were very serious.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that a man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Officers have closed the area of the building as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

