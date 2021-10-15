Man taken to trauma centre after shooting in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police are investigating a shooting near Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue West.
Emergency crews were called to a building in the area just before 10:30 p.m. Friday evening.
In a tweet, police said gun shots were heard and there were reports that a man had been shot. They indicated that the man’s injuries were very serious.
Read more: Man shot dead after suspect driving stolen vehicle crashes into work site, Toronto police allege
Toronto paramedics told Global News that a man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Read more: ‘It’s just not fair’: Daughter of couple killed in crash near Toronto’s High Park speaks out
Officers have closed the area of the building as the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information was asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
Comments