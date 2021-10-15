Menu

Canada

Man dead after west-end Toronto crash: paramedics

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 1:07 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man has died after a collision in the city’s west-end Friday afternoon, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Shaver Avenue North just after 12 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Toronto police said there were reports a vehicle involved flipped and a occupant was ejected.

Paramedics said a man was pronounced dead on scene. Police said another person was taken to hospital but the severity of their injuries were unknown.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are not yet known.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900.

Burnhamthorpe is closed Warwood and Martin Grove roads and Shaver Avenue is closed between Westglen Crescent and Lorene Drive.

