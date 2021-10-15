Man dead after west-end Toronto crash: paramedics

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died after a collision in the city’s west-end Friday afternoon, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Shaver Avenue North just after 12 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Toronto police said there were reports a vehicle involved flipped and a occupant was ejected.

Paramedics said a man was pronounced dead on scene. Police said another person was taken to hospital but the severity of their injuries were unknown.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are not yet known.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900.

Burnhamthorpe is closed Warwood and Martin Grove roads and Shaver Avenue is closed between Westglen Crescent and Lorene Drive.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Burhamthorpe Rd + Shaver Av N

– police on scene with @TorontoMedics

– 2 w/injuries

– one man transported to hospital

ROAD CLOSURE: Burnhamthorpe between Warwood Rd + Martin Grove Rd, Shaver Av N between Westglen Cres + Lorene Dr @TTCnotices#GO1982064

^lb pic.twitter.com/JmkQnrLeme — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 15, 2021

COLLISION:

Burhamthorpe Rd + Shaver Av N

12:01pm

– reports one vehicle has flipped

– person has been ejected from vehicle

– police are on scene

– one person with life threatening injuries

– anyone w/info, dash cam footage call 416-808-1900#GO1982064

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 15, 2021

