Calgarian promotes civic election engagement with display of 50 campaign signs

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 7:37 pm
Calgary’s municipal election on Monday comes just four weeks comes just four weeks after the federal election, and there’s a new appeal for people to not give in to voter fatigue. Gil Tucker explains how one Calgarian is hoping to keep citizens engaged by serving up a smorgasbord of signs.

Calgary’s municipal election on Monday, Oct. 18 comes just four weeks after the Sept. 20 federal election, and there’s a new push for people to not succumb to voter fatigue.

Jeremy Hexham is out to keep Calgarians interested in the civic election. He’s serving up a smorgasbord of candidates’ lawn signs. In fact, he’s got 50 of them on his lawn in northwest Calgary.

“I am trying to get people to think about the election, see what the choices are and get them engaged.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I am trying to get people to think about the election, see what the choices are and get them engaged."

Read more: Calgary election: final stretch in marathon race to be city’s next mayor

He’s a man with a keen interest in politics.

“I have a PhD in communications and media studies, with a specialty in political communications and propaganda,” Hexham said.

Neighbours who spoke with Global News Friday say they appreciate Hexham’s efforts.

Read more: Calgary election 2021: How to vote and what’s on the ballot

“It’s one stop, so you can see all the candidates and you can do research about them,” Patrick Ho said. “It’s nice.”

Hexham’s collection includes signs for mayoral candidates, as well as those running for positions as councillors and school board trustees.

“It’s kind of a fun thing for the neighbourhood to have at the corner,” neighbour Brad Hunter said.

“We’ll sit up here and watch people come by and stop and take a picture.”

Read more: Calgary election: Groups campaign on both sides of fluoride debate

Hexham says he’s glad his display is getting some attention.

“Democracy doesn’t work if people don’t participate. It’s not a spectator sport,” Hexham said. “They have to go out and vote.”

