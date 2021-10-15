Menu

Crime

Edmonton police release images of suspect sought in stabbing of 16-year-old

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 15, 2021 7:02 pm
Northeast Edmonton stabbing suspect View image in full screen
Edmonton police are looking to identify a man after a teenage girl was stabbed in September. Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police have released photos of a man believed to be responsible for stabbing a 16-year-old in September.

Police were called to the area of 94 Street and 144 Avenue near Dickinsfield Mall around 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 6 after reports a teenage girl had been stabbed.

Read more: Charges laid after Edmonton man randomly stabbed while out for walk with family

Witnesses were able to provide life-saving first aid and EMS took the girl to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the girl has since been released from hospital.

On Friday, police released several images of the man believed to be involved.

northeast edmonton stabbing suspect View image in full screen
Edmonton police are looking to identify a man after a teenage girl was stabbed in September. Edmonton Police Service

Investigators don’t believe the two knew each other, saying the girl was “attacked by an unknown male.”

Read more: Police investigate double stabbing in Edmonton’s Rosslyn neigbourhood

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

