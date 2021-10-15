N.B. reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 87 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported two deaths and 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

According to the province, a person 90 and over in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and a person 70-79 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) have died as a result of the virus.

This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 84.

Of those with new cases, 52 – or 60 per cent – are unvaccinated, nine – or 10 per cent – are partially vaccinated, and 26 – or 30 per cent – are fully vaccinated. The number of active cases is 1,064.

There are 60 people hospitalized due to the virus, with 18 in an intensive care unit. No one under the age of 19 is hospitalized.

Of those in hospital, 31 are unvaccinated, six are partially vaccinated and 23 are fully vaccinated. Of the 18 in an intensive care unit, 16 are unvaccinated and two are partially vaccinated.

Rapid-testing program expands

New Brunswick announced that it surpassed one million rapid tests distributed as the rapid testing program expands across the province.

On Saturday, the province said people who live in circuit breaker areas and who do not have COVID-19 symptoms, will be able to pick up free rapid-test kits which they will be able to use at home. Kits will be available at the following three locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Magic Mountain parking lot, 150 Magic Mountain Rd., Moncton

Perth-Andover Middle School, 20 Nissen St., Perth-Andover

Town Hall (rear parking lot), 131 Pleasant St., Grand Falls

Effective Monday, kits will also be available to the public at large and can be found in places like the Greater Moncton Health Centre in Moncton and Edmundston Regional Hospital.

The rapid test screening program is aimed at people two and older who do not have symptoms and who have not been identified as a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The province said a kit has five tests to be used over a 10-day period. People 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult to acquire a testing kit.