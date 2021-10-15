SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick pastor expected in court over alleged COVID-19 public health breaches

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2021 12:34 pm
A gavel sits on a desk in Ottawa, Wednesday February 13, 2019. View image in full screen
A gavel sits on a desk in Ottawa, Wednesday February 13, 2019. Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press

A New Brunswick pastor is in court Friday after public health officials accused his congregation of breaking masking rules and other COVID-19 health orders.

The Crown alleges Philip James Hutchings and His Tabernacle Family Church in Saint John, N.B., signed a consent order on Oct. 8 requiring congregants to follow health orders such as masking.

Read more: Pentecostal churches in Atlantic Canada under scrutiny as push to vaccinate ramps up

But prosecutors claim Hutchings held a service two days later during which health officials observed people entering and leaving the church building without masks, and they say security agents barred officials from entering.

Prosecutors also allege Hutchings held a service that flouted health orders at a secret location and that he used social media to promote non-compliance with COVID-19 rules.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick distributing COVID-19 rapid test kits to some communities' New Brunswick distributing COVID-19 rapid test kits to some communities
New Brunswick distributing COVID-19 rapid test kits to some communities

The Crown is seeking that he be found in contempt of court and given a prison sentence or a warning that he would be imprisoned if he breaks any more COVID-19 rules.

Hutchings was not immediately available for comment today, but he has claimed on social media that the government “has no grounds” to tell his church how to operate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagNew Brunswick tagSaint John tagHis Tabernacle Family Church tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers