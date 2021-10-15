Teens charged with 2nd-degree murder in northern Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say charges have been laid following a “suspicious” death in northern Saskatchewan.

Officers checked on an occupant at a home in Grandmother’s Bay, Sask., who was unaccounted for at roughly 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 8, read a press release on Friday.

After entering the home, Stanley Mission RCMP found a deceased man who was identified as 55-year-old George Roberts.

The major crime unit south led the subsequent investigation and as a result, two 16-year-olds were arrested on Tuesday.

Both are now facing charges of second-degree murder, robbery, and one count of break and enter and committing an indictable offence.

Police said the accused made their first court appearance in La Ronge on Thursday. The teenagers can’t be identified publicly as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Grandmother’s Bay is roughly 470 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

