Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teens charged with 2nd-degree murder in northern Saskatchewan

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 1:52 pm
Two teenagers have been charged after the death of a 55-year-old man in northern Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Two teenagers have been charged after the death of a 55-year-old man in northern Saskatchewan. File / Global News

RCMP say charges have been laid following a “suspicious” death in northern Saskatchewan.

Officers checked on an occupant at a home in Grandmother’s Bay, Sask., who was unaccounted for at roughly 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 8, read a press release on Friday.

Read more: 19-year-old woman charged with murder in south Edmonton homicide

After entering the home, Stanley Mission RCMP found a deceased man who was identified as 55-year-old George Roberts.

The major crime unit south led the subsequent investigation and as a result, two 16-year-olds were arrested on Tuesday.

Both are now facing charges of second-degree murder, robbery, and one count of break and enter and committing an indictable offence.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the accused made their first court appearance in La Ronge on Thursday. The teenagers can’t be identified publicly as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Grandmother’s Bay is roughly 470 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'Greg Fertuck tried to avoid tracking as he showed police the gravel pit in Sheree Fertuck case' Greg Fertuck tried to avoid tracking as he showed police the gravel pit in Sheree Fertuck case
Greg Fertuck tried to avoid tracking as he showed police the gravel pit in Sheree Fertuck case
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagHomicide tagSask RCMP tagSuspicious Death tagNorthern Saskatchewan tagStanley Mission RCMP tagGrandmothers Bay tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers