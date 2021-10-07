Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest warrant issued after man’s death: Prince Albert police

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 9:00 pm
Prince Albert police are asking for the public’s help in locating Kyle Thurston Bear, 30, who is wanted on outstanding warrants. View image in full screen
Prince Albert police are asking for the public’s help in locating Kyle Thurston Bear, 30, who is wanted on outstanding warrants. Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied

The Prince Albert Police Service is asking for help in locating a man wanted on outstanding Criminal Code warrants.

Kyle Thurston Bear, 30, is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Tyson Lafonde in January 2020, read a press release on Thursday.

Read more: Prince Albert, Sask. homicide investigation yields 2nd-degree murder charge after woman’s death

Police officials said an arrest warrant was issued and Bear is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the general public.

No further details of about the death were released by the police service in Saskatchewan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Crime boss directed Greg Fertuck and operators to ‘clean up’ Sheree Fertuck disappearance' Crime boss directed Greg Fertuck and operators to ‘clean up’ Sheree Fertuck disappearance
Crime boss directed Greg Fertuck and operators to ‘clean up’ Sheree Fertuck disappearance
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagDeath tagPrince Albert tagSecond Degree Murder tagPrince Albert Police tagPrince Albert Saskatchewan tagArrest Warrant tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers