Crime

Vernon Mounties ask for a little caution before sharing scare-mongering misinformation

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 12:58 pm
FILE. A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on December 19, 2012. The Ontario government has unveiled its first plan to boost and protect intellectual property so entrepreneurs in the province can more easily reap the benefits from their innovations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
FILE. A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on December 19, 2012. The Ontario government has unveiled its first plan to boost and protect intellectual property so entrepreneurs in the province can more easily reap the benefits from their innovations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. The Canadian Press file

Unverified social media reports of violent crimes in and around Vernon have prompted local Mounties to offer a word of caution.

“We understand the public’s wish to share information, which may potentially be public safety-related but also caution that prior to sharing such information, you should seek to confirm its validity, as it may cause undue alarm,” the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a press release.

The wild accounts of violent and deadly behaviour have not been made to RCMP and police are offering reassurances that they’ve had no reports of either a serial offender or a significant event.

“The safety and security of our community is our number one priority and, should we become aware of an immediate risk to the public, we would certainly notify them in an accurate and timely manner,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“That notification would come through our mainstream media partners and other trusted sources.”

If there are incidents that have not been reported to police RCMP urge those with information to report the incident to them so that they can investigate.

