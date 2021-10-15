Menu

Crime

Man arrested for firearm offences following incident at residence in Haliburton County: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 11:44 am
Haliburton Highlands OPP arrested one man following a firearm incident at a home near Gooderham on Oct. 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Haliburton Highlands OPP arrested one man following a firearm incident at a home near Gooderham on Oct. 14, 2021. OPP

A Haliburton County-area man faces weapons charges following an incident at a residence in the Municipality of Highlands East on Thursday night.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 9:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported altercation between two men involving a firearm at a residence on County Road 503, just east of the hamlet of Gooderham, approximately 30 kilometres south of Haliburton.

Read more: Peterborough man charged after firearm pointed during family dispute, police say

OPP say County Road 503 was closed from 11 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday as police investigated. The incident also involved the OPP’s emergency response team, tactics and rescue unit and canine unit.

“There is no threat to public safety,” OPP stated late Friday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

One person was arrested and is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Jody Graham, 43, of Gooderham, was charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, mischief under $5,000 and three counts of failure to comply with a release order.

No other details were provided on the incident.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

