Crime

Peterborough man charged after firearm pointed during family dispute: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 11:55 am
A Peterborough man faces weapons charges following a domestic incident on Monday. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man faces weapons charges following a domestic incident on Monday. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing several weapons-related charges following a family dispute on Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers on Tuesday were informed of a domestic incident at a residence in the city on Monday.

Police learned that during a family dispute, a man allegedly uttered threats and pointed a firearm at the victim.

Officers attended the residence and a search uncovered a black replica firearm.

A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and failure to comply with an undertaking to not possess a firearm, crossbow, prohibited weapon, restricted weapon, prohibited device, ammunition, prohibited ammunition or explosive substance.

“Under the Criminal Code of Canada, the use of a replica firearm in the commission of an offence meets the criteria to call it a weapon,” police said.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 3.

The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident, police said.

