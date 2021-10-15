Premier says N.S. government will release plan to address housing crisis next week

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Tim Houston said during a question period session Friday that his government is set to release its affordable housing plan next week.

Premier Tim Houston and the new Progressive Conservative government came under fire by both opposition parties for their lack of “solutions” being offered to help fix the ongoing housing crisis across the province, which was a major issue during the summer provincial election campaign.

“There is a housing crisis in the province and we are very focused on it,” said Houston.

All three Nova Scotia political parties agree there’s a housing crisis underway, but both opposition parties said the Progressive Conservatives aren’t treating the crisis with enough urgency and they’re calling on the newly elected government to step up with a plan to address the crisis.

The PC’s affordable housing plan will be released on Wednesday.

Premier Tim Houston says The PC government will release its Affodable Housing plan on Wednesday. He’s been grilled during QP every day this week by opposition members asking for his govt to present some solutions. pic.twitter.com/g41Bd5HI6f — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomasHFX) October 15, 2021

-With files from Alex Cooke