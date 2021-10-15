Premier says N.S. government will release plan to address housing crisis next week

Premier Tim Houston said during a question period session Friday that his government is set to release its affordable housing plan next week.This announcement comes after the affordable housing crisis dominated the debate during the first question period session at the Nova Scotia legislature on Oct. 13.
Premier Tim Houston and the new Progressive Conservative government came under fire by both opposition parties for their lack of “solutions” being offered to help fix the ongoing housing crisis across the province, which was a major issue during the summer provincial election campaign.
“There is a housing crisis in the province and we are very focused on it,” said Houston.
All three Nova Scotia political parties agree there’s a housing crisis underway, but both opposition parties said the Progressive Conservatives aren’t treating the crisis with enough urgency and they’re calling on the newly elected government to step up with a plan to address the crisis.
The PC’s affordable housing plan will be released on Wednesday.
-With files from Alex Cooke
