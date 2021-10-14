Etobicoke school moving to remote learning after COVID-19 cases discovered

An Etobicoke elementary school is moving to remote learning as health officials investigate several COVID-19 cases at the facility.
Toronto Public Health (TPH) said it recommended that students at Greenholme Junior Middle School, located near Kipling Avenue and Albion Road, be temporarily dismissed from in-person classes and activities starting Friday.
Health officials said 10 COVID-19 cases have been identified at the school.
Read more: Entire Toronto high school ordered to move to remote learning amid COVID-19 investigation
Close contacts have been notified, asked to stay home, monitor for symptoms and get tested, officials said.
TPH said dismissing the school is a “precautionary measure” aimed at preventing further spread of COVID-19.
The Toronto District School Board said all students at the school will move to remote learning.
It’s not yet clear when in-person classes will resume.
Earlier this week, Silverthorn Collegiate Institute on Mill Road also moved to remote learning amid a COVID-19 investigation.
Comments