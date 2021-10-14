Etobicoke school moving to remote learning after COVID-19 cases discovered

Send this page to someone via email

An Etobicoke elementary school is moving to remote learning as health officials investigate several COVID-19 cases at the facility.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) said it recommended that students at Greenholme Junior Middle School, located near Kipling Avenue and Albion Road, be temporarily dismissed from in-person classes and activities starting Friday.

Health officials said 10 COVID-19 cases have been identified at the school.

Close contacts have been notified, asked to stay home, monitor for symptoms and get tested, officials said.

TPH said dismissing the school is a “precautionary measure” aimed at preventing further spread of COVID-19.

The Toronto District School Board said all students at the school will move to remote learning.

It’s not yet clear when in-person classes will resume.

Earlier this week, Silverthorn Collegiate Institute on Mill Road also moved to remote learning amid a COVID-19 investigation.

On the advice of @TOPublicHealth, all students at Greenholme JMS are being dismissed effective tomorrow, Friday, October 15 to allow TPH additional time to investigate COVID-19 cases at the school. All students will be moving to remote learning during this time. https://t.co/IsyzVN3GGb — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) October 14, 2021

