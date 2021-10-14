COVID-19 numbers ease slightly in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The number of new COVID-19 cases has eased slightly in Saskatchewan.

The province reported 315 new cases on Thursday, down 12 from the previous day.

It brings the total number of cases in the province to 73,350 since the start of the pandemic.

Nearly 30 per cent of the new cases are in the 20 to 39 age group and more than one-quarter (27.0 per cent) of the new cases were in fully vaccinated people.

Saskatoon remains the hot spot for new cases with 72.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 418 — 34.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

Health officials reported five COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the overall total to 769.

One death was a person between the age of 40 and 59, one in the 60 to 79 age group and three aged 80 and older.

There are currently 4,294 active cases in Saskatchewan, down 129 from Wednesday.

The province said 335 people are currently in hospital, 75 of whom are in intensive care.

Officials said 74.9 per cent of people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated.

