Health

COVID-19 numbers ease slightly in Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 4:14 pm
Saskatchewan reported 315 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down 12 from the previous day. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan reported 315 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down 12 from the previous day. Peter Kovalev/TASS (Photo by Peter KovalevTASS via Getty Images)

The number of new COVID-19 cases has eased slightly in Saskatchewan.

The province reported 315 new cases on Thursday, down 12 from the previous day.

It brings the total number of cases in the province to 73,350 since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 battle rages on despite national decline

Nearly 30 per cent of the new cases are in the 20 to 39 age group and more than one-quarter (27.0 per cent) of the new cases were in fully vaccinated people.

Saskatoon remains the hot spot for new cases with 72.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 418 — 34.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

Health officials reported five COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the overall total to 769.

One death was a person between the age of 40 and 59, one in the 60 to 79 age group and three aged 80 and older.

Read more: Strong leadership key to getting more vaccine-hesitant people vaccinated, Sask. experts say

There are currently 4,294 active cases in Saskatchewan, down 129 from Wednesday.

The province said 335 people are currently in hospital, 75 of whom are in intensive care.

Officials said 74.9 per cent of people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated.

