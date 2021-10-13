Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
October 13 2021 8:13pm
01:34

Saskatchewan prepared to send critical COVID-19 patients to Ontario

Spaces at Saskatchewan hospitals are so limited that the province says it is planning on sending some of its critical COVID-19 patients to Ontario.

Advertisement

Video Home