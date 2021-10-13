Global News at 10 Regina October 13 2021 8:13pm 01:34 Saskatchewan prepared to send critical COVID-19 patients to Ontario Spaces at Saskatchewan hospitals are so limited that the province says it is planning on sending some of its critical COVID-19 patients to Ontario. Saskatchewan prepared to send critical COVID-19 patients to Ontario REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8264407/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8264407/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?