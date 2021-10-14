Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 14 2021 9:28am
01:58

Communication, leadership key in driving vaccination rates: experts

The message from the Saskatchewan government has been clear — the way out of the pandemic is vaccinations. But the number of people lining up for the shot is not what the province would hope.

