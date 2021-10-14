107 new cases, 2 deaths from COVID-19 in Manitoba Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba announced 107 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Thursday.

According to public health officials, 60 of those new cases are among unvaccinated Manitobans, with eight partially vaccinated.

The two deaths — which bring Manitoba’s coronavirus death toll to 1,226 — were a man in his 40s in the Southern Health region and a woman in her 50s in the Northern region.

Both were linked to a variant of concern.

Forty-five of the new cases were in the Northern Health region, with Southern Health logging 23 and the Winnipeg region with 21.

The provincial test positivity rate remained at 3.8 per cent, while Winnipeg’s rose to 1.5.

Enforcement continues, with officials handing out 31 tickets to scofflaws over the last week, including 10 $5,000 tickets to businesses and 18 $300 tickets for not wearing a mask.

Repeat offenders like the Tuxedo Village and Monstrosity Burger restaurants were dinged with yet another fine, as were both locations of MORFIT Training Centre.

1:46 Northern communities taking precaution after rising COVID-19 cases Northern communities taking precaution after rising COVID-19 cases

