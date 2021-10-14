London Knights single-game tickets now on sale

For the first time since the 2019-2020 Ontario Hockey League season was suspended in March 2020, single-game tickets are now on sale to see the London Knights.

“This is something we have been waiting for,” said London Knights Director of Marketing and Game Day Operations Alex Brown. “We’re happy to finally have tickets on sale not only for our season ticket holders but for all of our fans who come in and enjoy our games.”

Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.londonknights.com or by phone beginning at 10 am Thursday, Oct. 14.

Capacity limits were increased for facilities like Budweiser Gardens by the Ontario Government on October 8.

“None of us can predict the future as far as what can happen but right now we have 100 per cent capacity,” explained Brown. Our players are super excited. We have two rookie groups who have never played in front of big crowds. To hear they can be playing in front of over 9,000 fans (this weekend) has them really excited.”

The Knights have started this season a perfect 3-0 after taking both ends of a home-and-home series with the Owen Sound Attack and then edging the Spitfires in a Thanksgiving Monday shootout in Windsor.

The latest Canadian Hockey League rankings have London at number 6 as the highest ranked OHL team.

Brown also talked about the process for season ticket holders to obtain their tickets for the year.

“Season ticket holders should have received an email or a phone call to either pick up your tickets or to have digital copies emailed to them.”

Proof of vaccination is required to enter Budweiser Gardens.

“Come as early as you can,” recommended Brown. “Obviously it is a bit different with the protocols that we have in place from the health unit and the province to help get fans in safely and effectively.

“Please have your proof of vaccination and your matching ID ready when you arrive at the door. We are hoping to streamline that process soon with the provincial app. We want to make sure fans are enjoying coming to the games and any further details can be found at www.budweisergardens.com

For fans who are not attending Friday’s game, the broadcast can be heard on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app. The pre-game show will begin at 7:00 pm with play-by-play starting as the puck drops just after 7:35 pm.