London Knights acquire overager Cody Morgan from the Flint Firebirds

If the Ontario Hockey League’s 2020-21 schedule were to begin right now, the London Knights would have one of the league’s youngest rosters.

But it isn’t as young as it was when the month of September came to a close.

To kick off the month of October, the Knights have acquired overage forward Cody Morgan from the Flint Firebirds in exchange for a third-round pick in 2022, a sixth-round pick in 2023 and a 10th-round pick in 2024.

Morgan began his OHL career with the Kingston Frontenacs in 2017-18 and was traded to Windsor in a deal that brought Kingston Gabe Vilardi as the Frontenacs took a run at an OHL championship.

Morgan is from Maple, Ont., the same hometown as Knights 2021 first-round pick Denver Barkey and he will have the opportunity to mentor players like Barkey as this season goes along.

The 20-year-old instantly becomes the most experienced player on London’s roster, having played 189 games in the Ontario Hockey League. Morgan had 88 points in 93 games over two seasons with the Firebirds.

He will unofficially become the fourth player to wear No. 13 for the Knights. Tyler Rollo in 2017-18, Santino Centorame in 2012-13 and Troy Donnay from 2010 to 2012 are the other players to wear the number that often gets ignored by players outside Europe, usually due to superstition.

The Knights have one game remaining on their pre-season schedule. They will host the Hamilton Bulldogs Friday night (Oct. 1) at 7:30 at Budweiser Gardens. There will be 4,500 fans permitted to go to the game, making it the first time a crowd that large will be inside Budweiser Gardens for a hockey game dating back to March of 2020.

London has gone a perfect 3-0 on the road in exhibition play. The Knights will be looking for their first home-ice win against the Bulldogs. London defeated Hamilton 7-2 on Tuesday.

