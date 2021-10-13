Police, coroner open investigation after woman found dead in Regina home

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police have begun a death investigation in conjunction with the coroners service after a body was discovered at a home on Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of Ottawa Street after they received a report of a death just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Patrol members located the body of a woman, who was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

According to the report, officers secured the area and requested a coroner and additional resources.

Regina police say there are no other details at this time as the investigation is in its early stage.

However, police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

