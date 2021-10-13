Menu

Crime

Police, coroner open investigation after woman found dead in Regina home

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 6:43 pm
Regina police are investigating a death which was reported Wednesday on the 1700 block of Ottawa Street. View image in full screen
Regina police are investigating a death which was reported Wednesday on the 1700 block of Ottawa Street. File / Global News

Regina police have begun a death investigation in conjunction with the coroners service after a body was discovered at a home on Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of Ottawa Street after they received a report of a death just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Patrol members located the body of a woman, who was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

Read more: Regina police looking for man with suspected involvement in 3 home invasion attempts

According to the report, officers secured the area and requested a coroner and additional resources.

Regina police say there are no other details at this time as the investigation is in its early stage.

However, police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

