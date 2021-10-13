RCMP seek clues in case of human remains found in Airdrie-area trailer

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit continues to piece together clues surrounding human remains found inside an abandoned trailer east of Calgary.

After an autopsy, police identified the deceased as 40-year-old Myra Dela Cruz Paule of Calgary.

The trailer was discovered on Township Road 252 and Range Road 283 by a passing motorist who reported it to RCMP on Sept. 30.

According to a news release, the circumstances surrounding Paule’s death are believed to be suspicious.

RCMP are looking for information regarding who was in possession of the trailer and the location of the trailer the night of Sept. 26 through the morning of Sept. 27.

Story continues below advertisement

If you also saw the trailer being towed during that time or if you have details regarding the vehicle towing it, police would like to speak with you.

Airdrie RCMP can be reached at 403-945-7267, or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.