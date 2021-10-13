Menu

Canada

Surrey police search for missing woman last seen in Vancouver’s Pigeon Park

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 5:16 pm
Sarah Eviston was first reported missing on Sept. 20, 2021 after failing to make contact with her family.
Sarah Eviston was first reported missing on Sept. 20, 2021 after failing to make contact with her family. Supplied/Surrey RCMP

Police in Surrey are requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 21-year-old woman last seen in Vancouver’s Pigeon Park.

Sarah Eviston was reported missing on Sept. 20, and was last seen between three and four weeks prior to that time.

“The length of time Sarah has been out of contact has raised concerns for her wellbeing,” Surrey RCMP said in a Wednesday news statement.

Eviston is described as a Caucasian woman with brown hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo of guns and roses on her right arm. She is five feet five inches and weighs 90 pounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
