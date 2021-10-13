Surrey police search for missing woman last seen in Vancouver’s Pigeon Park

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Surrey are requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 21-year-old woman last seen in Vancouver’s Pigeon Park.

Sarah Eviston was reported missing on Sept. 20, and was last seen between three and four weeks prior to that time.

Read more: Richmond RCMP seek public assistance finding missing woman

“The length of time Sarah has been out of contact has raised concerns for her wellbeing,” Surrey RCMP said in a Wednesday news statement.

1:42 Driver in deadly 2019 Surrey crash sentenced to jail Driver in deadly 2019 Surrey crash sentenced to jail

Eviston is described as a Caucasian woman with brown hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo of guns and roses on her right arm. She is five feet five inches and weighs 90 pounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.