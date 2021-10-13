Richmond RCMP seek public assistance finding missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Richmond, B.C. are asking for public assistance in locating a woman reported missing earlier this week.

Mary Catherine Chinnick was last seen on Sunday and reported missing on Tuesday, according to a Wednesday release from Richmond RCMP.

Friends and family tell police it’s “out of character” for her to be out of contact for so long, and Mounties say they’re “very concerned” for her health.

Chinnick is described as a 38-year-old Caucasian woman with long black hair and brown eyes. She is five-foot-nine with a slender build and weighs 145 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a long grey coat.

Anyone with information on Chinnick’s whereabouts is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

