Crime

St. Albert man charged with attempted murder after child found with ‘multiple stab wounds’

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 2:00 pm
An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on. View image in full screen
An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

RCMP are investigating after a child was found with multiple stab wounds at a home in the Akinsdale neighbourhood of St. Albert.

Around 8:35 a.m. on Oct. 10, investigators were called to the home to assist EMS. The child was transported to an Edmonton hospital and is in stable condition.

St. Albert RCMP arrested a man that was inside the home and charged him with attempted murder.

The man can’t be identified because of a publication ban, RCMP say no other information will be provided to protect the child and family’s identity.

In a news release, police said they want to assure the community that this was an isolated incident, all individuals were known to each other and the general public was not at risk.

At this time, Mounties are not looking for any other suspects involved in the incident.

