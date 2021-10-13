Menu

World

Canadian William Shatner ready to travel to space on Blue Origin flight

By Marcia Dunn and Rick Taber The Associated Press
Posted October 13, 2021 7:56 am
Click to play video: 'William Shatner says he’s thrilled and anxious to experience space aboard Blue Origin' William Shatner says he’s thrilled and anxious to experience space aboard Blue Origin
WATCH: William Shatner says he's thrilled and anxious to experience space aboard Blue Origin – Oct 5, 2021

Actor William Shatner counted down Wednesday to his wildest role yet: riding a rocket into space, courtesy of “Star Trek” fan Jeff Bezos.

Best known for his role as Captain Kirk, the 90-year-old Shatner joined three other passengers for the planned launch from West Texas.

The launch is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. ET, and will be live-streamed starting at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, invited Shatner on the brief jaunt to the fringes of the final frontier, which will make him the oldest person in space.

Read more: William Shatner to travel to space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket

It will be Blue Origin’s second passenger flight, using the same capsule and rocket that Bezos used for his own launch three months ago. The trip should last just 10 minutes, with the fully automated capsule reacing a maximum altitude of about 66 miles (106 kilometers) before parachuting back into the desert.

Story continues below advertisement

Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson kicked off the U.S.-based space tourism boom on July 11, riding his own rocketship to space. Bezos followed nine days later aboard his own capsule. Elon Musk stayed behind as his SpaceX company launched its first private flight last month, sending a billionaire, cancer survivor and two ticket winners into orbit.

Click to play video: '‘Star Trek’ icon William Shatner, 90, to boldly go to edge of space' ‘Star Trek’ icon William Shatner, 90, to boldly go to edge of space
‘Star Trek’ icon William Shatner, 90, to boldly go to edge of space – Oct 4, 2021

And last week, the Russians sent an actor and film director to the International Space Station for movie-making.

“We’re just at the beginning, but how miraculous that beginning is. How extraordinary it is to be part of that beginning,” Shatner said in a Blue Origin video posted on the eve of his flight. “It looks like there’s a great deal of curiosity about this fictional character, Captain Kirk, going into space. So let’s go along with it and enjoy the ride.”

Rounding out the crew: a Blue Origin vice president and two entrepreneurs who bid unsuccessfully for a seat on the previous flight with Bezos, the founder of Amazon. Blue Origin did not divulge their ticket prices.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: SpaceX launches first all-civilian crew into Earth’s orbit

Bezos was at the expansive launch and landing site near Van Horn, Texas, to see the four off.

Dunn reported from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
