Canada

William Shatner to travel to space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket

By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press
Posted October 4, 2021 10:30 am
Click to play video: 'Jeff Bezos becomes latest billionaire to blast off into space' Jeff Bezos becomes latest billionaire to blast off into space
WATCH: Jeff Bezos becomes latest billionaire to blast off into space – Jul 20, 2021

Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone.

Jeff Bezos‘ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.

Read more: Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder, returns to Earth after Blue Origin space flight

At age 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space. He’ll join three others — two of them paying customers — aboard a Blue Origin capsule. It will be the company’s second launch with a crew.

Bezos was on the debut flight in July, along with his brother and the youngest and oldest people to ever fly in space. Shatner will break that upper threshold by six years.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Jeff Bezos launches into orbit as his Blue Origin spacecraft completes 1st crewed mission' Jeff Bezos launches into orbit as his Blue Origin spacecraft completes 1st crewed mission
Jeff Bezos launches into orbit as his Blue Origin spacecraft completes 1st crewed mission – Jul 20, 2021

Also flying with Shatner: a former NASA engineer who founded a nanosatellite company; the co-founder of a software company specializing in clinical research; and a Blue Origin employee.

The up-and-down space hop will last 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles (106 kilometers).

© 2021 The Canadian Press
