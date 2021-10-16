New mobile medivan set to bring medical services to northern Saskatchewan communities

Send this page to someone via email

A new off-grid medical van called Wellness on Wheels will soon be in service for northern communities in Saskatchewan.

The medical van’s purpose is to provide basic health-care services for rural areas that otherwise wouldn’t have access or that have difficulty accessing.

The medical van is a one-stop-shop for medical care and will be used to provide COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The van provides health-care workers onboard the necessary space to provide health care and is equipped with many essential features.

Wellness on Wheels co-founder Steven Glass says this is just the beginning; he hopes to have more medivans within the fleet sooner than later.

“We are excited to keep working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) in the future to push these vans into different avenues for health needs,” Glass said. “We look forward to what comes in the future for Saskatchewan and roll out across Canada.”

Glass says they hope to have the van in operation before the snow arrives this year.