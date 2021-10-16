Menu

Canada

New mobile medivan set to bring medical services to northern Saskatchewan communities

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted October 16, 2021 1:22 pm
The Wellness on Wheels medivan is expected to be cruising northern Sask. areas providing mobile health care. View image in full screen
The Wellness on Wheels medivan is expected to be cruising northern Sask. areas providing mobile health care. Submitted by: Steven Glass

A new off-grid medical van called Wellness on Wheels will soon be in service for northern communities in Saskatchewan.

The medical van’s purpose is to provide basic health-care services for rural areas that otherwise wouldn’t have access or that have difficulty accessing.

The medical van is a one-stop-shop for medical care and will be used to provide COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Story continues below advertisement

The van provides health-care workers onboard the necessary space to provide health care and is equipped with many essential features.

Wellness on Wheels co-founder Steven Glass says this is just the beginning; he hopes to have more medivans within the fleet sooner than later.

“We are excited to keep working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) in the future to push these vans into different avenues for health needs,” Glass said. “We look forward to what comes in the future for Saskatchewan and roll out across Canada.”

Read more: Get flu, COVID-19 vaccines to help stressed health-care system: Saskatchewan officials

Glass says they hope to have the van in operation before the snow arrives this year.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagSaskatchewan tagHealth Care tagPrince Albert tagDoctors tagSaskatoon tagNurses tagSHA tagMobile Health Care tagmedivan tagwellness on wheels tag

