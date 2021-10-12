SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 12:52 pm
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory. Six people are affected. View image in full screen
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory. Six people are affected. Community Wellbeing Centre / Facebook

The Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health have declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

The outbreak was called Friday after six people tested positive in a span of under three days.

Still, it’s possible that the outbreak began as early as Sept. 16, a news release from both organizations said.

Read more: Possible low-risk COVID-19 exposure at 2 Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory businesses

As of Tuesday, there are still six cases associated with the outbreak.

The health unit is recording two cases linked to an outbreak at Tyendinaga Public School as well.

The region as a whole saw 20 new cases Tuesday, with a total of 35 active cases across Hastings and Prince Edward counties.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagOutbreak tagCovid Outbreak tagTyendinaga Mohawk Territory tagBay of Quinte tagCOVID outbreak Hastings tagMohawks of the Bay of Quinte outbreak tagTyendinaga Mohawk Territory outbreak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers